Appeal Court upholds Ganduje, Tambuwal’s elections

We’ll study judgment – PDP, Abba

Aliyu, APC head to Supreme Court

The Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division yesterday reaffirmed the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as the duly elected candidate in the March 23 governorship election in the state.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the election, Abbah Yusuf, had challenged the declaration of Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the election at the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

The Kano State Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice Halima Shamaki had while ruling on a petition by upheld the declaration of Ganduje as winner of the election.

Ganduje had polled 1,033,695 votes to defeat Yusuf of the PDP who scored 1,024,713 votes in the elections.

The Justice Tijjani Abubakar who led a five-man-panel in a unanimous decision yesterday also dismissed the entire petition of the PDP candidate and the party for lacking merit and reaffirmed the election of Ganduje.

Kano State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar, described the ruling as a landmark judgement and commended the judiciary for upholding justice.

“Today’s judgement shows that the judiciary is working and there is justice in our court,” he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano and its candidate in the March 9th gubernatorial election in the state, Engineer Abba K. Yusuf, have said their legal team would study the Appeal Court’s decision affirming the election of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the dully elected governor of the state.

Reacting to the ruling in a press statement signed and issued yesterday by Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the spokesman of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the PDP said it received with “colossal hysteria,” the decision of the Appeal Court, dismissing its appeal before it.

“Our legal team is currently reviewing the judgment after which we will take a decisive action as appropriate to ensure retrieval of the stolen mandate of the good people of Kano.

“We will not relent on our efforts to secure justice and fairness to the electorate who were out massively to cast their votes on Saturday, March 9, 2019 and those that were harassed, intimidated, maimed, killed or disenfranchised during the March 23 supplementary election.

“We want to use this opportunity to appreciate our teaming supporters who have been praying intensively for our success in this legal battle, while reminding them on the need to remain calm as we have no state other than Kano, the peace of our dear state is paramount, ” the statement said.

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto yesterday also upheld the re-election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal as Sokoto State governor.

Delivering the unanimous judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Hussaini Mukhtar, dismissed the appeal filed by the APC and its candidate as well as the cross appeal filed by the PDP and its candidate for lacking merit.

He averred that there were not credible oral or documented evidences by the APC and its candidate to prove their allegations of over voting and violation of the electoral act in the conduct of the elections.

The cross appeal dismissed by the court was challenging the eligibility of the APC candidate, Aliyu, to contest in the election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, have resolved to challenge the judgement. Speaking on behalf of the APC and its candidate, Barrister Bashir Jodi said they would challenge the judgement at the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the judgement, Governor Tambuwal described it as the handiwork of God.

According to him, God doesn’t abandon His people and always completes His projects, dedicating the victory to Him and the entire people of Sokoto State

Tambuwal thanked the people of the state for their continuous support and prayers, urging his supporters to remain law abiding, peaceful and engage with those who belong to other parties as they have one objective of developing the state.

He callled on APC and its supporters to join hands with him to make the state more progressive and vibrant.

Mr Aliyu challenged the tribunal judgment that affirmed the election of Mr Tambuwal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The governorship election held on March 9 was declared inconclusive following the cancellation of 75,403 votes which were higher than the 3,413 votes margin between the leading candidates.

The re-run was then conducted on March 23 and led to the victory of Mr Tambuwal who won with 342 votes.

It would be recalled that the Governorship Election Tribunal on October 2 in Abuja affirmed the election of Mr Tambuwal.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Abbas Bawale dismissed the petition of the APC and its governorship candidate, Mr Aliyu, for lacking merit. Unsatisfied with the tribunal judgment, Mr Aliyu on October 16, filed a notice of appeal challenging the judgment of the lower court, asking the court to set aside the tribunal judgment and declare him as the winner of the election.

