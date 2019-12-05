Appeal Court upholds Fintiri’s election

  1. Home
By Kabiru R. Anwar,Yola
Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state
The Appeal Court sitting in Yola on Thursday affirmed the earlier judgement by the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal upholding the victory of Adamawa state governor, Ahmad Umaru Fintiri.
The tribunal had earlier dismissed the motion filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the election of Fintiri on the grounds that the petitioner failed to prove allegations of electoral irregularities.
The court presided over by Justice Ali B. Gumel dismissed the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and affirmed Fintiri as duly elected governor in the last general elections.
The APC state organizing secretary, Ahmad Lawan, however said the party would approach the Supreme Court for redress.
“We are waiting to receive the judgement for the next line of action. But we will definitely go to the Supreme Court to retrieve our mandate,” he said.
Commenting on the judgement,  Governor Fintiri described it as affirmation of the mandate of the electorate given to him.
He assured the people of the state of his unrelenting effort to serve them through execution of development projects in the state.

