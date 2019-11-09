Appeal Court sacks Benue deputy speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal sitting in Makurdi yesterday sacked the deputy speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Christopher Adaji, and ordered fresh election in two disputed polling units in Ohimini Constituency.

The presiding judge of the three-man panel, Justice I. G. Mbaba, affirmed the earlier decision of the National/State House of Assembly Election Tribunal, against the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker who until the ruling represented Ohimini.

Adaji and the PDP had filed separate appeals which the appellate court found lacking in merit. He had been returned as winner of the March 9 election by INEC with a margin of 397 votes, which was less than 1, 056 votes cancelled in the two polling units in contention.

The court held that the decision of the tribunal that the declaration and return of Adaji by INEC as winner of the 2019 Ohimini state constituency election, without re-run in Otega and Ogadagba polling units was invalid by reason of non- compliance with Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

