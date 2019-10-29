Appeal court reserves judgment in Akume, Jev’s case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday reserved judgment in the matter brought before it by Senator George Akume of All Progressives Congress (APC) against Barrister Emmanuel Orker Jev of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akume not satisfied with the earlier decision of the National/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which upheld the return of Jev as duly elected senator representing Benue NorthWest senatorial district has sought for an appeal of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had prayed the appellate court through his Counsel, Isiaka Dikko, (SAN) to set aside the decision of the tribunal, allow the appeal and declare him (Akume) as winner of the election.

Dikko believes that if what he termed unlawful votes are removed from the total votes cast at the election, his client, Akume now a minister would have emerged winner of the election.

But, Jev’s counsel, Edward Ashiekaa (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the appeal for lacking in merit, emphasising that the records of the lower court were transmitted in disobedience to the enabling act.

Ashiakaa also on behalf of his client filed a cross appeal against certain aspects of the decision of the tribunal, maintaining that the essence of the cross appeal was to be safe in an event that the court finds merit in the appeal.

On the part of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Barrister Pusa Tyson, who held the briefs of Zakawanu Garba, urged the court to allow the cross appeal.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Jumai Sankey, after listening to the arguments from both counsels reserved judgment to a later date to be communicated to parties concerned in the matter

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App