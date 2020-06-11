Appeal Court Presidency: Senate screens Dongban-Mensem

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate on Wednesday tasked the nominee for the Court of Appeal presidency, Justice Monica Dongban Mensem, to stand up against injustice in the judiciary if eventually confirmed.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, gave the charge when Dongban-Mensem appeared before the panel for screening as substantive president of the Appeal Court.

He said: “You must demonstrate the required courageous leadership the Judiciary deserves by standing up in fair and fearless manner by the Nigerian people when it comes to justice.

“Your Lordship must ensure that justice is not only delivered but in timely manner because justice delayed is justice denied”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Earlier, Mensem pledged that if confirmed, part of the innovation she would bring to bear is making the court Information Communication Technology compliant.

The Senate had on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal.

The letter from the President reads: “Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner.”

Earlier, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu issued a statement announcing that her name has been forwarded to the Senate on Monday.

He had on Sunday explained why there was a delay in her confirmation.

This is as a result of accusation from a former governor of Kaduna State, Colonel Dangiwa Umar (Rtd), who alleged that appointments were skewed in favour of the North.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App