Appeal Court nullifies Imo Rep’s election 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Appeal Court in Owerri has nullified the election of the member representing Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe federal constituency of Imo State in the House of representatives, Hon. Obinna Onwubuariri.

Chairman of the panel, Justice R.N Pemu, said that the election that brought Onwubuariri of the Peoples Democratic Party to power in February was not in consonance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010, as amended.

The appellate court agreed that the electoral tribunal was right to have ordered a fresh election in the federal constituency.

He said that the petitioner, Miriam Onuoha of the All Progressives Congress (APGA), was able to prove her allegations of over-voting, mutilation of figures and violence that marred the election.

Pemu, who read the judgment, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return it had earlier issued Onwubuariri and conduct a fresh election in the entire federal constituency within 90 days.

The Imo State Election Petition Tribunal had sacked Onwubuariri, but the lawmaker had appealed the judgment.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App