Appeal court judgment: PDP urges Kwara speaker to swear in member-elect

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly to swear in Raheem Agboola as the Member for Ilorin South state constituency.

The Court of Appeal had on Tuesday dismissed the motion filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Hon. Azeez Elewu, and declared that the APC had no candidate in the March 10, 2019, general elections.

Reading the judgment on Wednesday, Justice J. Onyemenan dismissed the motion filed by the four respondents: Elewu, APC, the speaker and the clerk of the assembly.

The court frowned at the leadership of the House of Assembly for allegedly refusing to swear in the PDP candidate as the duly elected representative of Ilorin South State Constituency as ordered by the court.

It said the speaker and the clerk of the assembly had no right not to recognise any member declared by the court as the duly elected winner of an election.

The Court of Appeal, in November, 2019, declared Hon. Agboola of PDP as the winner of the Ilorin South State Constituency election held on March 10, 2019, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to the PDP candidate.

The appellate court also ordered that Elewu and his party should pay a fine of N50,000.

The PDP, in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, signed by its state Chairman, Hon. Kola Shittu, said, “The people of the state are disappointed in the manner the speaker is disregarding court judgement and flaunting his disrespect to judiciary and the nation’s constitution.”

