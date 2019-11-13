Appeal Court: Governor Emmanuel dedicates victory to God, A/Ibom people

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Udom Emmanuel has dedicated his victory at the Appeal Court against the petition of Mr Nsima Ekere, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party to God, and the people of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking in a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekerete Udoh, on Wednesday in Uyo, Governor Emmanuel thanked the people of the State for their support, prayers and faith in his capacity and passion to make Akwa Ibom an industralized hub, as well as create wealth and job opportunities.

He promised to continue to re-write the story of the state, and prove that where the passion was right, great things could happen.

He extended hands of fellowship to the opposition party, calling on them to join hands with him to build a state that was economically viable.

“Today, the Appeal Court sitting in Calabar overwhelmingly reaffirmed the victory you gave me at the March 9, 2019 Gubernatorial elections.

“I am hugely indebted to you my dear people for your support and prayers and of course, our only God who made this all possible.

“Together, we will continue to re-write the Akwa Ibom story and show the world that where the passion is right, great things can happen.

“Again, I extend my hands of fellowship to my brothers and sisters on the other side of the political divide to join hands with me to build an economically viable State where our people’s standard of living will be improved significantly,” he stated.

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commended the ruling of the court, saying it aligned with reality as it confirmed the sanctity of the ballot.

In a press release signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Ini Ememobong, the party said the judgement was directed by law and devoid of any partisan or legal colouration.

He urged the APC and their candidate, Ekere, to partner with the party to move the state forward by acting in the interest and benefit of people of the state.

“In the well considered judgement, the noble Lords of the penultimate court, held the Appeal was lacking in merit, agreeing with the tribunal that the APC did not lead credible evidence to prove their case and that they had dumped documents in the panel without linking them, as required by law.

“By this judgement, the judiciary has again shown that justice is directed by law and not federal might, partisan colouration or other extra legal dispositions. To this we are deeply grateful to the court and wholeheartedly welcome the judgement.

“To the opposition APC, we renew our call for partnership in the execution of the Akwa Ibom Project through the vehicle of the completion agenda of Governor Udom Emmanuel,” he said.

The Appeal Court in Calabar, Cross River State, had in its ruling read by Justice Tunde Oyebanji, unanimously upheld the judgement of the Governorship Elections Petitions tribunal in Uyo.

The tribunal had affirmed that Governor Udom Emmanuel validly won the March 9, 2019 elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and awarded a cost of N500,000 for the 1st Respondent, at the expense of the appellants.

The petitioners had presented twenty four grounds for the joint appeal, holding that the Tribunal erred in law and that the judgement of the Tribunal is against the weight of evidence, and prayed the court to set aside the Tribunal judgement delivered on September 19, 2019,

The appeal requested an order to nullify the Governorship Election for non compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010, and an order for the 3rd Respondent, INEC to conduct fresh elections into the office of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

The Appeal Court agreed with the respondents that the Appellants could not substantiate their allegations that Governor Emmanuel’s re-election was marred by non-compliance with the provisions of the electoral act, guidelines and manual for conduct of the 2019 General Elections.

The Court said in its ruling that the lower court was right in rejecting Exhibits PT1 -PT2331 (Voter’s Register), Exhibits PTA1 – PTA2275 (Forms EC8As), Exhibit PTB1-PTB275(Forms EC8Bs), Exhibits PTC1-PTC28(Forms EC8Cs), Exhibits PTD1(Form EC8D), Exhibit PTE1(Form EC8E), Exhibits PTF1-PTF3(INEC Manual and Guidelines for Conduct of 2019 Elections and Directory of Polling Units in Akwa Ibom State), Exhibit PTF4 (Summary of PVC collected and uncollected), Exhibit PTG1 – PTG19(EC40G).

The Court said the documents were merely dumped at the tribunal as they were not tendered in line with the law and the lower tribunal had no business investigating the content of such documents.

The Court among other reasons ruled that the burden to prove all allegations of criminality, corrupt practices and non-compliance rested on the appellants.

