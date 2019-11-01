Appeal Court affirms Imo Reps election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital has reaffirmed the victory of Mr. Ozurigbo Ugonna as member of Federal House of Representatives for Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele/Njaba federal constituency of Imo state.

The Imo State Election Petition Tribunal had dismissed the petition filed by Kingsley Echendu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Ozurigbo who contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The court dismissed the appeal for lack of competence and high level of inconsistency.

The Court of Appeal concurred with the initial ruling, and discarded the matter for the same reasons.

Justice A.O. Lokulo-Sodipe while reading the ruling indicated that the appellant failed to provide any substantive grounds for the appeal.

Ozurigbo, while reacting to the judgment said that once again the judiciary has shown that it is impartial and in solidarity with the truth based on facts availed to it.

“Finally, the courts have shown superior knowledge, therefore we can all now heave a sigh of relief after months of debating in the courts.” the former Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly asserted.

Ozurigbo, who is the House Committee Chairman on Justice said that he has not deviated from the earlier olive branch to the People’s Democratic Party candidate, stressing that he was now more dedicated to putting the interest of the masses of the federal constituency at the front burner.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App