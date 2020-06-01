Apologize to Kogi people on COVID-19, Ologbondiyan tells Bello

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan has asked Governor Yahaya Bello to apologise to the people of Kogi State for misleading them on COVID-19.

It comes amidst the state’s continuous insistence until this week that it had no coronavirus infection on record.

Ologbondiyan, while reacting to the declaration of lockdown in Kabba Bunu LGA of the state following an alleged index case, said in a statement on Monday that the governor needed to apologise to the people for allegedly not allowing for test and for not providing the desired leadership since the emergence of the pandemic in the country.

Ologbondiyan, who hails from Kabba Bunu LGA, said the governor needed to apologise for allegedly mounting his treadmill and shadow boxing with COVID-19 when he was expected to lead the campaign against the pandemic.

He said that the governor did not show the required seriousness in leadership in the fight against the pandemic in the state, saying as a governor, he ought to apologise for allegedly not funding even the committee he set up to fight the pandemic and not providing palliatives to the people like was done in other states.

Ologbondiyan said the machinery has been put in place to monitor the lockdown and to see that Gov. Yahaya Bello provided palliative to the people during the period.

Ologbondiyan urged the people of Kabba Bunu to be strengthened, adding that measures would be put in place for their safety and well-being, as COVID-19 as a global pandemic is not a death sentence.

“The situation affecting the area is not their making, but with prayers, love, unity and brotherhood the people of Kabba Bunu LGA are known for, they would overcome,” he said.

