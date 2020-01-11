Apologise to Nigerians over your daughter’s use of presidential jet, PDP to Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claims that President Muhammadu Buhari has abused his office and exhibited the worst form of corruptionb by detailing the officially restricted presidential jet to chauffeur his daughter, Hanan, reportedly, for her private photography event in Bauchi State.

The PDP, in a statement Saturday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the action as provocative, condemnable, improper and an unpardonable slap on the sensibility of Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP argued that the development was a pointer to the alleged recklessness that pervaded the Buhari Presidency and the “indefensible annexation of our national assets and resources for illegal private use.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

The party said it was most appalling that instead of apologizing to Nigerians, the Buhari Presidency, in its alleged arrogance, resorted to falsehood and trying to justify its action.

“Our party holds that Mr. President should apologise for approving that his daughter uses the Presidential jet just for the purpose of allegedly taking photographs in a Durbar event in Bauchi State.

“Perhaps, the Buhari Presidency forgot that it is public knowledge that the Presidential fleet can only be authorized for use by the President, the First Lady, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, former Presidents, Presidential delegation and no one else.

“Moreover, the rules do not grant the President any powers to transfer any paraphernalia of office or privileges of his position to any of his children.

“The Presidency’s defence is therefore, a direct spat on millions of Nigerians who cannot freely ply our highways because Mr. President and his party the APC, have failed to fix and rid our roads of kidnappers and bandits, who have practically taken over major routes under their despicable watch,” the statement read in part.

The PDP noted that never in the history of Nigeria had a Presidency exhibited such arrogance, impunity and corruption, adding that the action had further shown that the Buhari Presidency had only been parading and getting away with false integrity.

“Nigerians could recall how President Buhari heavily accused and criticized previous administrations of voting and wasting huge resources to maintain the Presidential fleet and promised to sell off most of the planes to save cost.

“Since President Buhari assumed office, none of the planes had been sold. Instead, the Buhari Presidency had continued to budget more funds for the fleet with N8.5 bn budgeted for 2020 alone, only to approve that his daughter uses a Presidential jet for her private photography event,” the PDP said.

Related

ADVERTISEMENT Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects

Download Daily Trust News App