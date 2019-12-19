Apologise to Buhari, Igbo youths urge Nnamdi Kanu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) worldwide has asked leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to apologise to President Muhammadu Buhari for consistently abusing his personality and administration.

The assembly also urged all Nigerians to key in and support “the laudable initiatives” of the present administration on home grown economy, food security among others.

In a statement signed by the President General, Ifeanyi Nwaudunna and Secretary General, Casmir Irekamba and made available to newsmen by the acting Publicity Secretary, Prince Asobi Onyemike, on the occasion of President Buhari’s 77th birthday, the group said Kanu must apologise to the President for peace to reign.

“Such acts of rudeness and irresponsibleness of Nnamdi Kanu should not be passed to the younger generation because it contradicts the customs, traditions and cultural values of Igbo as a People.

“As such, with immediate effect, IYA Worldwide mandates Nnamdi Kanu to appologise to President Muhammadu Buhari and have his peace at Afara-Ukwu Umuhia Abia State.

“IYA Worldwide maintains that President Buhari’s administration has recorded so much transformation in the areas of infrastructure and road construction such as, Enugu – Port Harcourt Express Way, Lagos – Ibadan Express way, Air ports re-construction across the country, the Second Niger Bridge and the laudable fight against corruption and insurgency in the country,” the group said.

