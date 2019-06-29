APGA wants Buhari to re-strategize economy, change security chiefs

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently re-strategize on boosting the economy and addressed the worsening insecurity to prevent the country from drifting to anarchy.

The National Chairman of APGA, Dr. Victor Ike Oye, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, alongside some National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party, said if the security chiefs are not adding value, the president should act accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re disturbed by the spate of attacks and kidnappings all over the country. These things do not speak well of a progressive, people-oriented administration. So, we use this opportunity to appeal to Buhari to re-strategize.”

Oye also presented a new Constitution of the party adopted at the recent National Convention of the party, which also returned him and majority of the NWC for another term in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App