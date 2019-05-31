APGA re-elects Oye, appoints Ojukwu’s son, wife, Obiano, Soludo, others as BoT members

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Victor Oye has been re-elected as the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for another term of four years.

Oye was re-elected at the APGA national convention held in Awka, Anambra state on Friday.

The party also appointed the son and widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emeka and Bianca, respectively as members of Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party.

Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, was also announced, as the chairman of the party’s BoT.

According to Oye who announced the BOT members, he said other members of the board include Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Dame Virgy Etiaba, Dr. Mrs. Ifeyinwa Obegolu, Chief Raph Igwa, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, Barr. Sola Oyedeji, Chief Sunday Umeoduagu, Chief Chike Udensi, Alhaji Habib Gajo, Chief Romanus Ezeonwuka, Chief Paul Odenigbo, and Hajia Hawa Ibrahim Funtua.

Others are Lugunga Bako, Ahamdi Emmanuel Nweke, Gen.W.T. Gbor, Dr. Uju Okeke, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, Group Capt. Joe Orji, Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, Prof. David Bamgboye, Chief Anthony Enukeme, Chief Patrick Nwachi Obianwu, Hon. Uche Okafor, Rt. Hon. Anayo Nebe, Hon. Ben Nwankwo and Barth Offia.

Oye said the new leadership of APGA would lift the party to a height in the next four years adding that it would be the party to beat in any general elections.

He commended the Anambra State governor for his support and role in lifting APGA from a regional party to third most influential political party in the country.

“We are robust and healthy as a political party. We have N1.3bn intact in the bank as I speak now. By the time we round off our tenure in the next four year, APGA would be the party to beat in any election in the country.

“I enjoin aggrieved members, maybe for the last time, to sheathe their swords and come back and join in building the party.

In his address, Obiano described the APGA convention as a Pentecost Day”.

“Today is our Pentecost day and I charge to begin now to speak in tongues to all a sundry as fishermen. Tell everybody you see that APGA is the best,” Obiano said.

