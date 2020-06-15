APGA National Chairman debunks Shinkafi’s defection to PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

National chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has debunked the alleged defection of its former national secretary, Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chief Victor Oye, who spoke with newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital, said the social media report claiming that Shinkafi had defected to the PDP was not only “fake news” but misleading.

According to him, the former secretary of the party was still much with APGA.

He called on all the party members and friends to ignore the rumour going on that Shinkafi had left to join PDP, saying that the former APGA secretary has confident in the party and still remain a strong member of the party.

According to him, Shinkafi was only appointed to do a job for the people of Zamfara State, which does not mean abandoning APGA to any other political party.

Recalled that the Zamfara State Governor, Dr Bello Mohammed, had appointed Shinkafi as his Honorary Special Adviser on Inter-Governmental Affairs.

The governor, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bala Bello (Sarkin Kudun Maru), announced that the appointment of Dr. Shinkafi was based on his track record of selfless service to the nation both politically and morally, and also in recognition of the tireless contribution and support he rendered toward ensuring that the Peace and Reconciliation Committee succeeded in restoring peace and tranquility to all parts of the state.

