APGA hails Soludo’s appointment into Presidential Economic Council

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Victor Ike Oye, has congratulated a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on his appointment as a member of the newly-constituted Presidential Economic Advisory Council.

Oye said Tuesday in Abuja that the appointment is well-deserved, timely and auspicious.

He said “Detractors who might want to politicize the appointment of Soludo who is strong member of APGA should be warned, the party threw its weight behind the appointment,” he said.

He expressed confident that Soludo would discharge himself creditably having contributed to the restructuring and resuscitating of the economy in times of crisis in the past.

