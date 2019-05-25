APGA elects new officials in Katsina State

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Katsina, has elected 26 new officials to run the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Speaking during the congress, the party’s National Financial Secretary, Ibrahim Carefor said APGA was poised to bring internal democracy to fore, which is lacking in most parties, by ensuring that congresses take place at the right time.

He charged the elected officials to always be ready to make sacrifices for the growth and development of the party as well as lead according to party’s laid down rules and procedures as enshrined in the party’s constitution.

In his remarks, the outgoing state chairman of the party, Abubakar Alolo Ganga, stressed the need for evolving good leaders that will remain steadfast in advancing the party to greater heights.

On his part, the new chairman-elect Ashiru Lawal Barmo, while thanking the delegates for the confidence reposed in him, promised to lead with fear of God and carry everyone along as he strive to improve the fortunes of the party in the state.

He called for cooperation and support from all party members, promising not to disappoint them.

