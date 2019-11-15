Apex court decision on PDP appeal, affirmation of popular will – Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidency has described the decision of Supreme Court on the appeal filed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari as an affirmation of the popular will of Nigerians.

The presidency welcomed the elucidation of the Supreme Court ruling on the PDP petition on Friday in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity.

The statement restated that the onus of proof must necessarily fall on those that challenged the vote.

It said allegations must be substantiated if they were to hold, adding that such situation required producing credible witnesses that verifed key claims.

The statement quoted the Supreme Court as stating that the case failed this test.

The presidency, which expressed hope that the apex court decision had put the matter to rest, advised the PDP to play its active role of opposition in the National Assembly.

Part of the statement read, “On the issue of qualifications, President Buhari has a long history of service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

