ADVERTISEMENT

One moment last Wednesday, the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, now sadly the centre of the Boko Haram conflict, was dressed up in colours of pomp and power. President Muhammadu Buhari, facing strident criticism, including calls for his resignation over issues of insecurity nationwide, was flying in from an official visit to Ethiopia. His visit…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

Sign Up Plan Monthly Quaterly Half Year Yearly E-mail Address Full Name LEAVE THIS BLANK Log In

Related

Download Daily Trust News App