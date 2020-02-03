APC’s claim on insecurity misleading, propaganda – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said claims by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), that President Muhammadu Buhari is winning the war against insecurity is misleading and mere propaganda.

The APC had in a statement on Monday, faulted criticisms directed against the President, saying it was confident President Muhammadu Buhari would end insecurity in the country.

But the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said on Monday night that the ruling party’s statement was an attempt to allegedly deny the reality on ground.

“The APC are just misleading Nigerians and doing mere propaganda with their incredible claims. What is happening today is the worst we have ever experienced as a country.

“Nigerians are being abducted and beheaded in their own country. For us, this is the worst it can be. We have never had it this bad.

“So, when they say the President is winning the war against insecurity, we would like them to provide an evidence-based response devoid of falsehood and propaganda.

“It will interest Nigerians to know that when PDP handed over power to the APC in 2015, no local government was under the control of Boko Haram.

“Our government succeeded in chasing the terrorists to the fringes of Sambisa forest and was on the verge of pushing them out completely when we handed over.

“Today, every part of the country is under threat of men who behead for fun; a novelty hitherto unheard of in our country. So if they say they are winning the war, help us ask them this simple question: which war?” he said.

