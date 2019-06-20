APC youths protest against Lawan’s appointment

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youth under the auspices of APC Young Stakeholders Forum on Thursday protested against the recent appointments announced by office of the President of the Senate.

The National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Abuh Andrew, who addressed the protesters in company of Ayo Oyalowo, Head, Digital Media, Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Alwan Hassan, and Segun Tomori, among others, asked Senate President Ahmed Lawan to review the appointments and make adjustments that would further endear him to the multitude of young party faithful who saw promise in his leadership.

Andrew said the APC young stakeholders were concerned about the issue because the beneficiaries of the appointment were known antagonists of the present government and critics of President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Lawan.

He said the appointments had made every rational youth of APC who championed the campaign for Ahmed Lawan Senate Presidency to question their choice.

He said the actions of Senate President Lawan, especially regarding the appointments he had made so far bore the ‘telltale sign of a betrayal’.

The protesters expressed belief that the Senate President would not betray the faith and expectation that he would take unifying actions that would strengthen the APC as a progressive platform capable of sustaining the progress of the country.

He said, “We have gathered here this moment to address an issue that is of great concern to all the young people of our great party, the APC. It’s most likely that many of you have seen the heartbreaking and disappointing appointments announced by the office of the Senate President. While we acknowledge and concede that the choice of personal aides is the exclusive right of the political leaders concerned; we however find it unbearable that the names announced so far.”

