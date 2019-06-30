APC youth caution against nomination of PDP chieftain for ministerial slot

ADVERTISEMENT

Some All Progressives Congress youth from Gombe State under the aegis of ‘Gombe State APC Youth Assembly have opposed the consideration of a former PDP governorship aspirant in the State during the 2019 election, Jamilu Isiyaku Gwamna, for any critical position, including ministerial slot.

The youths who made this position known at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday through its State Chairman, Jonathan Gideon, said available information at their disposal reveal that Gwamna was busy lobbying to be appointed minister from Gombe state.

According to him, Gwamna is not qualified for the nomination as he has not stayed in the APC long enough to be considered for such appointment.

He warned that the nomination will be disastrous to Governor Inuwa Yahaya and the APC as a ruling party.

Pointing out that Gwamna only defected to the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) shortly after he lost out in his bid to secure the PDP governorship ticket for Gombe state in the last general elections, Gideon wondered why other deserving APC chieftains in the state who worked for the party for a long time were not considered for this important position.

“Jamilu Gwamna only cross-carpeted to the APC the same day he lost the PDP primaries; her is still without question the major sponsor of the opposition PDP in Gombe State.

“This indeed calls for concern especially if such a man is even considered for, let alone, given any political post in an APC run government when there is an abundance of APC loyalists who have never relented in their support of the party no matter the weather”, he said.

He asserted that it was dangerous for the APC to fraternize with ‘double faced politicians’ considering the amount of sabotage the party and President Buhari suffered from such elements during his first tenure.

“The people the President need now are those who will help him accomplish his development agenda, not saboteurs. We thank God the leaders of the national assembly are not political enemies of the president. We believe there will be harmonious relationship between them and the President this time around for the good of the country.

“Therefore the President should have good lieutenants to help him provide good governance in his cabinet”, he maintained.

