APC will win presidential poll beyond 2023 – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said the party would win the presidential poll beyond 2023.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja, when the APC governors met with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, Oshiomhole said the party may have internal challenges but that it would surmount them.

Daily Trust gathered from reliable sources at the party’s national secretariat that the meeting was aimed at ironing out several issues affecting the party including the issue of litigations.

Our correspondent also learnt that the closed-door meeting also initiated strategies aimed at campaigning vigourously and winning the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

“As it stands, there are many cases in court. Until those cases are resolved, we won’t be able to say for sure where we stand. It is our prayer. Because we believed that a lot of our cases in court have merit. We hope that there will be justice and they are resolved in our favour.”

