APC will survive beyond 2023 – Nasarawa speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has said that the APC will rule Nigeria beyond 2023 because President Muhammadu Buhari is laying a solid foundation for the party and the country at large.

Rt. Hon. Abdullahi stated this at his country home in Umaisha while fielding questions from newsmen.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that by the time President Buhari completed his eight years in 2023, he would have laid a solid foundation for the country and the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

He chided those predicting the death of APC by the time President Buhari completed his tenure.

He said, “By the end of President Buhari’s tenure, I assure you he would have laid a solid foundation for the party, the country and whoever is coming will follow his footsteps.

“Buhari is one person that will not like to impose anybody on Nigerians in 2023. We are going to assess individuals based on integrity so that whoever will wear Buhari’s shoes; we will go for him.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App