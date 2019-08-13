APC will pick my commissioners — Oyetola

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has said that he has given his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) the privilege to nominate those that would serve as commissioner in his government.

The governor said this during an interactive session with newsmen at his resident in his country home during the Sallah celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said when the party pick the nominees; he would screen them before sending their names to the state’s House of Assembly for confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I will run an all-inclusive government. My party will have the say in the way we will run our administration.

“The process has commenced. I have given the party the opportunity to pick the commissioners. I will look at the list. I will also screen the nominees before I send the list to the House of Assembly. The process will be completed soon,” Oyetola said.

On whether he would appoint members of others political party to serve in his government, Oyetola said such may create problem but he assured that he would listen to them.

“Bringing members of other parties, who do not share the same vision and ideology with us, may create a problem, but I will listen to ideas from them,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App