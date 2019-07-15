APC will die in Edo if Obaseki is forced to leave – Idahosa

ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state, Charles Idahosa, has said that the party will die a natural death in the state if governor Godwin Obaseki is forced out of the party with the Assembly crisis rocking the state.

While speaking with journalists in Benin on Monday on the raging crisis in the party, Idahosa said he and many other party members would leave with governor Obaseki if he is forced out of the party by the supposed godfather.

ADVERTISEMENT

“APC will die a natural death in Edo if Godwin Obaseki is allowed to leave the party due to the unabated crisis that is plaguing it in the state. The party will die here because the question we must ask ourselves is simple. Is he working? Is he doing well? And no one has ever said he is not working,”

The former commissioner during Oshiomole’s tenure noted that the way out of the crisis is for both parties in the crisis to take the decision of the party in the state as final as was done by the National Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The way forward is for both the Benin and Abuja base politician to take the decision of the state EXCO of the party as final. The Edo APC followed the national body’s template in chosen the principal officers of the National Assembly leader to choose the state Assembly leaders,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App