APC wants Monday’s protest at NHRC investigated

The ruling APC has called for an investigation into violent incidents at Monday’s protest at the Nigeria Human Rights Commission (NHRC) head office in Abuja.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement yesterday, said the probe was necessary to ensure adequate actions were taken against anyone found to have overstepped his bounds.

Issa-Onilu said the APC condemned the incident but added that the party recognised the inalienable rights of people, groups, including political parties to gather or carry out protest by themselves or through proxies within the ambit of the laws.

He said the party did not subscribe to a situation where such protests became chaotic or different protesting groups turned on one another, causing avoidable injuries.

The APC said the government would never succumb to blackmail as the administration would apply the laws whenever anyone or group stood in conflict with the laws or posed a threat to national security.

He hailed the police for the prompt intervention of its men on ground during what he called the “unfortunate clash” between protesters.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a clash between members of the PDP and people believed to be pro-APC exercising their respective rights to protest at the NHRC head office in Abuja on Monday.

