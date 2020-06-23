APC vows to take over Anambra government house in 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has vowed to take over the state government house come 2021.

According to the chairman of the party, Mr Basil Ejikide, part of the party’s strategies to win the state governorship election was to field a competent, qualified and trusted candidate in the 2021 governorship election.

Ejidike, who spoke during a meeting convened by Barr Ejike Nwachukwu, Director General of Dr Chidozie Nwankwo governorship campaign organization, in Awka, said the party was now highly reckoned with by Anambra people.

“We are taking Anambra election seriously.

“Anambra’s government house is very important to us, and we know that we will get it this time around.

“APC in Anambra has grown.

“This is not the time when people referred to APC as party for the northerners.

“Our number is growing everyday, and people are identifying with the party in high number.

“We must all work to take Anambra’s government house by winning the 2021 governorship election.

“Part of the ways to do so is to field very credible candidates.

“We are happy that people like Dr Chidozie Nwankwo are coming out; these are the kind of people we need in our party.

“The coming of Chidozie Nwankwo into our party has brought us tremendous goodwill.

“We are sure that if we field someone who is popular in Anambra and who knows the needs of Anambra, things will be easier for our party.

“We are calling on you all to go to your wards and start canvassing for members,” he said.

Earlier, Barr Ejike Nwachukwu, the Director General of Dr Chidozie Nwakwo Governorship Campaign Organization, described the aspirant as a core party man, who was ready to help reposition the party in the state.

Nwachukwu added that Nwankwo’s capacity and popularity would make victory easier for APC during the election.

He also announced a donation of N4million to the party to help in the procurement of food stuff to be distributed to members of the party as COVID-19 palliative.

