APC urges Nigerians to eschew bitterness

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on all Muslims in particular and Nigerians in general to continue to live together in peace and eschew hate and bitterness in order to build a country all can be proud of.

The APC made the call in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, to celebrate with all Muslim faithful on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

ADVERTISEMENT

Issa-Onilu, who urged all Nigerians to be law abiding, said the special day was very significant for all Muslims and all lovers of peace, a noble virtue, he added, embodies the life and times of the Prophet.

“Our nation is currently going through multifarious challenges, which the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration is working hard and succeeding in fixing one after the other. And only an atmosphere of peace and sacrifices and love for the fatherland, which Prophet Mohammed exemplified in his lifetime, can make this happen,” he said.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App