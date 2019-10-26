APC tackles PDP over $460m failed Abuja CCTV project

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says the recent disclosures by the finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, that the current administration continues to service a $460 million loan taken from China to fund a phoney Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) contract is a stark reminder why Nigerians must continue to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels of government.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who reacted in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, said the fraudulent CCTV contract was awarded in August 2010.

ADVERTISEMENT

Issa-Onilu said since profligacy and corruption is in PDP’s DNA, Nigerians must “continuously” strive to elect progressive governments at all levels to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.

He said as the governorship elections hold in Bayelsa and Kogi states, citizens must not fall prey to the “rapacious PDP” again.

The APC spokesman, who urged citizens to be wary of whatever promises PDP is making ahead of the ballots in both Bayelsa and Kogi, said: “a leopard cannot change its spots.”

He urged Nigerians to continue its support for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s campaign to end profligacy and restore probity, efficiency, and transparency in our national life.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App