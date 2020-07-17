APC suspends chair in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its chairman in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State, Mr Micha Magaji, for alleged anti -party activities and corruption

This was announced in a document signed by Ibrahim Mamuku, Vice-Chairman of APC from Anchor Ward and 17 other officials made available to newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

The document indicated that some of the allegations against Magaji include alleged disloyalty to Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the state and other stakeholders in the party.

It further alleged that Magaji embezzled funds meant for office rent.

The letter announced that officials from Anchor Ward asserted that the suspension was to pave way for proper investigation of the offences and prompt action.

But Magaji denied all the allegations, insisting that he never engaged in any anti -party activity.

Magaji said he had reported the issue to party stakeholders from the area and hopeful of a peaceful resolution. (NAN)

