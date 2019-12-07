APC state chairmen to Buhari: Govs want Oshiomhole out because of 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The states chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have told President Muhammadu Buhari that some governors have decided to work for the removal of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, because of 2023 presidential ambitions.

The position was contained in a prepared speech signed by the Chairman of APC State Chairmen, Hon. Ali Bukar, who is the chapter chairman of Borno State, during a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at State House, Abuja.

The party chairmen, in the speech which Daily Trust Saturday later obtained after a closed door meeting, said some of the governors worked against the interest of the APC in the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States to justify the call for Oshiomhole’s exit.

They urged President Buhari to call the affected governors trying to create crisis when all hands should have been on deck to give Nigerians the desired dividends of democracy in order to avoid the destabilization of the party.

The National Chairman, in his remarks, said the APC National Working Committee (NWC) had decided to extend support on a monthly basis to all state chairmen to enable them run their offices effectively.

Oshiomhole, who thanked the President on his recent directive on Board appointments, said the party members were looking forward to filling existing vacancies in government and contribute their quota to the vision of the Next Level Government.

