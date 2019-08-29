APC South Africa sets agenda for Buhari’s new ministers

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa Chapter, on Thursday said that Nigerians were expecting a lot from President Muhammadu Buhari’s new cabinet, hence the need for them to hit the ground running.

The group, in a letter addressed to the President and jointly signed by Mr Bola Babarinde and Prof. Folorunso Fasina, the Chairman and Secretary-General respectively, said there should be no need for fanfare.

A copy of the letter made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday, is entitled: “Re: Nomination and Inauguration of Ministers and the Federal Cabinet”.

The group, which congratulated Buhari on his second term in office and appointment of ministers, said the appointed cabinet members were chosen based on their pedigrees and abilities for service delivery.

“We also congratulate you on the inauguration and assigning of portfolios to the members of the Federal Cabinet under your leadership.

“We use the opportunity to congratulate all ministers and other political appointees and to advise them to hit the ground running immediately.

“As you have attested to, the society expects a lot from the current cabinet, therefore, there is no room for fanfare and unnecessary celebrations, a situation that may give room for sycophancy and mediocrity,” it said.

The chapter urged the appointees not to allow anyone to mislead them and make them derail from the president’s set agenda.

“We commend the president for restructuring of the cabinet, reorganisation of the ministries, especially that of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

“We believe that Babatunde Fashola will now be able to function more effectively in the ministry with a reduced workload.

“The merger of the Ministry of Finance with National Planning will help the Federal Government in faster turn-around and quick decision making on budget and fund disbursement to ministries.”

According to the group, the cabinet members should desist from building walls around themselves, but be open to listen to all criticisms and be ready to humble themselves and serve the people they swore to work for.

The group, which noted that it was aware that some people in the Diaspora were creating a negative image of the country, added that there were also many positive minded ambassadors of the country in the Diaspora.

“The leadership and members of the APC South Africa are ready and willing to support the current cabinet to succeed if given the opportunity to contribute positively to moving our nation forward.

“We are pleased to communicate our continuing loyalty to your government and our availability and willingness to collaborate with the executive,” the group said. (NAN)

