APC senators block motion on Buhari’s Democracy Day speech

Senators from the ruling APC yesterday blocked a motion that sought that sought for a debate on the speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 12, Nigeria’s new Democracy Day.

The motion was brought by Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang (PDP, Plateau under a matter of urgent national importance.

He said: “The motion has to do with the speech by President Muhammadu Buhari on Democracy Day. The speech is already in the public domain and has generated a lot of interest.”

When Senate President Ahmad Lawan subjected the motion to voice votes, majority of the senators overwhelmingly rejected it and Lawan ruled that “The nays have it.”

