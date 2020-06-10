APC Screening: I’ll wait for the outcome but I don’t think I will get justice — Obaseki

ADVERTISEMENT

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said that he doubt that he will get justice from the committee set up by the All Progressive Congress to screen the governorship aspirants of the party.

He said he will wait for the outcome of the screening process after the committee grilled him for over two hours on Wednesday.

The Edo state governor who arrived the National secretariats at about 7.59pm, stayed longer than the other aspirants that were earlier screened.

After the screening, the governor said he doesn’t believe the outcome will be free and fair.

“Since Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is an interested party in this matter, I don’t think I will get justice in this screening but we will wait for the outcome of everything.

“Even with the controversial issue from the University of Ibadan, I have my result here with me”

“The last time I came here, I asked that Oshiomhole should recuse himself from the process in the interest of peace and justice.

“But as a party man, I have had to go through the screening like everybody else.

“Since he is the judge and the jury in this matter, I will just wait for the outcome of the screening

“I have given them all the information they need; the controversial certificate from the University of Ibadan has been tendered,” he said.

