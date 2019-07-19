APC sacks North West vice chair

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, upheld the sacking of the party’s North West Vice Chairman, Barr. Inuwa Abdulkadir.

In a statement signed by the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party upheld the disciplinary actions of Magajin Gari “A” Ward, Sokoto North Local Government Area and the party’s state executive committee that dismissed Abdulkadir over alleged anti-party activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The party organs in Sokoto State had earlier expelled Inuwa Abdulkadir and passed on their recommendation to the NWC for ratification,” the statement read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The decision to uphold the actions of the Sokoto APC organs was taken at a meeting of the NWC held at the party’s national secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Abdulkadir failed to utilise the opportunity to defend himself before the disciplinary committee set up by the NWC to look into the various petitions received against certain members of our party.

“Following the suspension of Abdulkadir, the NWC will subsequently forward the decision of the Sokoto State organs to the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) for further actions,” the party said in the statement.

The embattled North West vice chairman was yet to react at the time of this report.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App