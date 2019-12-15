APC remains a party to beat in Zamfara, says Yari

ADVERTISEMENT

Former governor of Zamfara state, Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar said the All Progressive Congress (APC) had remained a formidable party to beat despite losing power in the state.

Addressing a large crowd of APC members and supporters from the 14 local government areas of the state shortly after a stakeholders meeting of the party in his home town of Talata Mafara Yari said APC is a strong party not an interest group.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state had moved to resolve the crisis among the party members in the state, especially with some members of G8 group.

The former governor also urged the party supporters in the state to remain calm and law-abiding citizens adding that the party would continue to provide good leadership to ensure peace and unity within its ranks.

Earlier, the state APC Chairman, i Lawal Liman thanked the former Governor for his efforts in making the party stronger in the state and called on other party stakeholders to reunite for the progress of the party.

The party chairman said the meeting was organised by the state secretariat of the party to show solidarity to the former governor as the APC leader in the state adding that they are waxing stronger every day.

