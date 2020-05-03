APC reacts to Atiku’s suggestions on diversification

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s ruling party, the All Progressives Congress , APC, has reacted to the suggestions from a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on economy diversification.

Atiku who is in the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP had penned ways to diversify the economy in an article published titled “How to Pull Nigeria From The Brink”

The APC reacting to the suggestions in a statement from its National Publicity Secretary, Issa Onilu, said the party is a bit surprised that Atiku failed to acknowledge the efforts the administration has made in the last five years towards diversification of the economy.

Onilu stated that the Buhari led administration have been working towards diversifying the economy. He said in 2016, the president launched the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP), an intervention policy primarily aimed at giving farmers access to finance.

He added that the policy driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria is an initiative that has, in the last four years, provided hundreds of billions of naira for rice farming, cultivation and milling.

On border closure, Onilu said “Atiku Abubakar said in his article that land border closure is an “insane” policy. We believe that the former Vice President did not consider his position on this matter well enough as the facts leading to the closure of the border clearly justify the temporary closure. How does the former Vice President expect Nigeria to be a productive economy if we continue to allow neighbouring countries to jeopardise our efforts to grow our own economy? “

He stressed that in the areas of plugging revenue leakages, curbing waste, diversifying and growing the economy, budgeting, borrowings, ease of doing business, support of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), Buhari’s government is matching electoral promises with actions.

He added that on railway, “It is to this government’s credit that the Abuja to Kaduna Standard Gauge rail line was completed in 2017, while the Itakpe to Warri railway, which had been abandoned since 1987 by successive administration has been completed and is due for commissioning. Even more commendable is the near completion of the Lagos to Ibadan Standard Gauge rail, construction of which started about three years ago.”

