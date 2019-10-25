APC queries PDP over $460m failed Abuja CCTV project

ADVERTISEMENT

*says profligacy, corruption are in PDP’s DNA

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says the recent disclosures by the finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, that the current administration continues to service a $460 million loan taken from China to fund a phony Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) contract is a stark reminder why Nigerians must continue to reject the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels of government.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who reacted in a statement issued Friday in Abuja, said the fraudulent CCTV contract was awarded in August 2010.

Issa-Onilu said since profligacy and corruption are in the PDP’s DNA, Nigerians must “continuously” strive to elect progressive governments at all levels to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams.

He said as the governorship elections hold in Bayelsa and Kogi States, citizens must not fall prey to the “rapacious PDP” again.

The APC spokesman, who urged citizens to be wary of whatever promises PDP is making ahead of the ballots in both Bayelsa and Kogi, said, “a leopard cannot change its spots”.

He urged Nigerians to continue its support for the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s campaign to end profligacy and restore probity, efficiency, and transparency in our national life.

“Lest we forget the $16billion spent on power with no electricity; fuel subsidy rackets; counter-insurgency funds that were diverted and shared to political cronies; a phony gas supply and processing agreement which has left the current administration contesting a $9.6 billion judgment debt, among other corrupt schemes and heists perpetuated by consecutive PDP administrations during its 16 years rule.

“The good news is that those dark days of willful waste, procurement/contract frauds and institutionalised corruption are behind us. The President Muhammadu Buhari administration is progressively and aggressively instilling financial discipline, prudence, curbing leakages and ensuring probity in the way government conducts its business.

“The execution of the ongoing national infrastructure projects are a sharp departure from the past where contracts were awarded and cash-backed yet poorly executed or not executed at all. Today, Nigerians are getting full value for every kobo released for public works. Our public resources are now being rightly deployed to address our national infrastructure needs, social investments and other initiatives that directly benefit the people,” the statement read in part.

