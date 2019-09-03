APC primary: Bayelsa stakeholders adopt David Lyon

ADVERTISEMENT

The political stakeholders in Bayelsa State have given their support to one of the aspirants and businessman, Chief David Lyon, to emerge as the APC governorship candidate and governor during the November 2019 election ahead of tomorrow’s primary election.

The group, called ‘Bayelsa Stakeholders Forum’, at a press conference in Yenagoa, yesterday, described Chief Lyon as a man of uncommon character and personality who has what it takes to deliver economic progress for the state.

The general counsel of the group, Chief Alex Ekiotene, who spoke on behalf of other members, said the aspirant in his private life, had employed over 6000 youths and took care of the pipelines in the Niger Delta region to foster peace and tranquility in the region, thereby boosting the nation’s economy.

“Our interest is to support a man who can bring good governance in Bayelsa State. For a long time, we’ve not had potable water in this state, no healthcare institution that is working, salaries are not paid as at when due, the situation is pitiable.

“Bayelsa is getting into a bottomless pit, so there is a need for citizens to make change, to have access to high level of development; APC is the right party to lead Bayelsa from February 14, 2020.

