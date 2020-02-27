APC plotting to frustrate reversal of Supreme Court verdict on Imo — PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was mounting pressure on the Supreme Court to restrain itself from reversing what it termed the “flawed judgement” on the Imo state governorship election.

The party which hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court on Bayelsa state governorship election in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however noted that the elements and grounds for its demand for the reversal of the judgement were completely different from those of Bayelsa.

The PDP explained that its demand on Imo was not in any way in contestation of the authority and finality of the Supreme Court but a “patriotic effort to assist the Supreme Court affirm its infallibility by correcting the inherent mistakes in the judgement which came as a result of misleading presentation to it by the APC.”

The party argued that the various election matters before the Supreme Court were brought on clearly distinctive grounds and each should be treated on its merit before the law.

The party claimed that the only reason APC was pushing for a review of the Supreme Court judgement on the Bayelsa and Zamfara governorship elections was to cause confusion and blackmail the apex court from treating the Imo case on merit.

“The PDP maintains that the grounds for the reversal of Imo judgement are unambiguously constitutional and completely distinct from APC’s attempt to blackmail the Supreme Court with their demands on the Bayelsa and Zamfara states governorship election.

“The party therefore urges the Supreme Court not to succumb to the threats and blackmail by APC to push it restrain itself from looking at the merit of the Imo case; correcting the mistakes and reversing the flawed judgement,” the PDP said.

