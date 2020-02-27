APC plotting to frustrate reversal of S/Court verdict on Imo — PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was mounting pressure on the Supreme Court to restrain itself from reversing the “flawed judgment” on the Imo State governorship election.

The party, which hailed the verdict of the Supreme Court on Bayelsa State governorship election in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, noted that the elements and grounds for its demand for the reversal of the judgment were completely different from those of Bayelsa.

The PDP explained that its demand on Imo was not in any way in contestation of the authority and finality of the Supreme Court but a “patriotic effort to assist the apex court to affirm its infallibility by correcting the inherent mistakes in the judgment which came as a result of misleading presentation to it by the APC.”

The party argued that the various election matters before the Supreme Court were brought on clearly distinctive grounds and each should be treated on its merit before the law.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App