APC, PDP jobbers behind anti-Kyari protest — ACPN

The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has said that “political jobbers” within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were the sponsors of protest against the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Some APC members on Monday protested in Abuja, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to take charge and sack some persons working with him, including Mr. Kyari.

Condemning the protest, yesterday in Abuja, the ACPN National Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, said the protesters calling for the sack of the Chief of Staff to the president were Nigerians who do not mean well for the President.

He said, “I have observed the sustained campaign against the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari. This was followed with a protest on Monday, 24th of June in Abuja. I wondered what the sponsors of the campaign wanted to achieve by getting Abba Kyari out of the Villa.

“From my observation, any campaign against the Chief of Staff to the president is a campaign against the president who appointed him and also found the services he was rendering to him useful and impacting positively on the nation.

“The people that are calling for the head of the Chief of Staff to the president are Nigerians who do not mean well for the president. The motive behind the campaign of calumny is to strip the president of the protection, loyalty and genuine service of Abba Kyari and become vulnerable to the antics of some unpatriotic Nigerians who do not wish the president well in governance,” Galadima said.

