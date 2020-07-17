APC, PDP bicker over Tambuwal’s performance

ADVERTISEMENT

The leading opposition party in Sokoto State, the APC, has accused members of the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal-led government of prioritising their political interest rather than the welfare of the people of the state.

Addressing newsmen, the state Chairman of the party, Isa Sadiq Achida, alleged that the PDP government had reneged on its promise to provide access roads to some communities in need of such facilities.

APC also chided the government over its handling of security situation in the state as a result of which, it said many people had been displaced.

Reacting, the Chairman of the ruling PDP in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, faulted the allegations, saying, “APC leaders should have been jailed by now because of the way they squandered public money when they were at the helm of affairs in the state.”

On the state of emergency on education, Milgoma said their government had achieved a lot in the provision of additional structures and teaching materials in schools across the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App