APC not existing in Anambra, Nwoye tells vice president

A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Anambra State, Dr. Tony Nwoye has told the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo that the party is not in existence in the state.

Nwoye stated this over the weekend during APC stakeholders Interactive Roundtable with Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Nwoye, who was a former member, House Representatives, said that they were just deceiving themselves that APC exist in the state.

According him, since inception of APC in the state, it had not won any seat in the Anambra state House of Assembly, House of Representatives and even Senate.

He said the party only achieved six percent in the last general elections in the country.

“As of today, APC is not in existence in Anambra state. We are just deceiving ourselves about the existence of APC in the state. Since inception of the party it has not won any seat either at the state or federal level,” he said.

He appealed to the Vice President to rescue the party in the state so that members could wake up from their slumbers.

“Please tell Mr president that if he wants APC to exist in Anambra state, he must personally intervene and save it from total collapse,” he said.

