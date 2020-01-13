APC National Secretary to emerge February

ADVERTISEMENT

Position micro zoned to Yobe, Borno

A new National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge during a meeting of the party’s caucus in the North East geo-political zone expected to hold in February 2019.

The Zonal Secretary, Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed this yesterday after a meeting of the APC North East Zonal Executive and State Party Chairmen held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

“The position was officially declared vacant late last year and we have to micro zone it to the two states of Borno and Yobe.

“We have directed the two states involved to meet and endorse a candidate for the position. They will present the endorsed candidate for final confirmation during our next zonal caucus meeting latest by next month February for final recommendation and presentation to the national leadership of the party,” Sadiq said while addressing journalists after the meeting.

Two key contenders for the position are Architect Waziri Bulama, the Deputy Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, who hails from Borno State; and a former interim National Secretary of the APC, Alhaji Tijani Musa Tumsah, who is also a member of the APC Board of Trustees (BoT).

A communique jointly signed by North East APC National Vice Chairman Comrade Mustapha Salihu and Publicity Secretary Ilyazu Habeeb said Senate President Ahmed Lawan had been endorsed as the Chairman APC North East caucus and the party leader in the North East zone.

