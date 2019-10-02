APC loses CSO

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the death of its Chief Security Officer (CSO), DSP Adamu Aso (rtd.) who died on Tuesday following a fatal motor accident in Abuja.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who made the announcement, said the party regretted the death of DSP Aso who was buried in Abuja on Wednesday.

Issa-Onilu said the party would miss the experience, temperament and maturity the deceased displayed in the discharge of his duties.

The APC spokesman, who expressed “deep condolences” to his immediate family, the Nigerian Police Force and staff of the party over what he called “painful loss”, prayed to Almighty Allah to give all the strength to bear the loss.

The late CSO served in the Nigerian Police Force for 35 years after joining the Force in 1971 and retiring in 2006 as a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The deceased, who hailed from Yobe state, worked as Ag. Chief Security Officer at the National Secretariat of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties that metamorphosed into the governing APC.

The late DSP Adamu Aso (rtd.), who was born on April 12, 1950 (69 years), was married with children.

