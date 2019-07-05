APC lauds Buhari for reappointing Kyari, Mustapha

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Malam Abba Kyari and Mr Boss Mustapha as his Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of the Federation respectively.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the re-appointments reiterated the determination of President Buhari to step up on the Next Level agenda.

The party said it noted with satisfaction the reaffirmation of the President’s confidence in the duo.

“Having worked with Malam Kyari and Mr Mustapha in the last few years, we at the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party strongly believe that the President has made a well-informed decision. We are fully satisfied with their contributions so far and acknowledge that the duo fully understand the vision and direction of the APC-led administration.

“Our party is confident that the reappointed Chief of Staff and the SGF would justify the implicit confidence reposed in them by President Buhari and discharge their responsibilities for the overall good of Nigerians and our great country. We extend our congratulations to both Mallam Kyari and Mr. Mustapha,” the statement also read.

