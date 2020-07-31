‘APC is the party to beat in 2023’

ADVERTISEMENT

National women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stella Okotete, says the party has been rejigged to campaign vigorously and win the 2023 general election.

The women leader, who led a delegation to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Karonmagiji, Abuja on Friday, to donate food items to the less privileged, said the APC will soon take over more states.

Okotete also expressed optimism that the APC would seize power in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State and Anambra in 2022.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure would elapse on May 29, 2023, when another elected president would take over the mantle of political leadership in the country.

Okotete who is a lone woman member of the 13-man caretaker committee of the APC, led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, said the party was harvesting members of other political parties and returning old members into its fold ahead of the polls.

“Our repositioning efforts of APC are clear for everyone to see.

“We are having new members and old members coming back.

“We have repositioned the party for high grounds and continue governing the country beyond 2023.

“I can tell you that non APC states will be APC states by 2023.

“I can assure you that we are taking Edo State back from the PDP and we are going to maintain APC in Ondo state.

“We are taking Anambra, Osun and Ekiti states next year,” she said.

