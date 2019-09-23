APC, INEC plotting to stifle opposition in Kogi guber poll, APM candidate alleges

ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were working together to stifle opposition in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, Dantalle who is the APM National Chairman alleged that there was a grand plan to rig the election in favour of Governor Yahaya Bello who is candidate of the APC.

He said part of the plot was to silence candidates who were seen to be threat to the chances of the APC by ensuring they withdraw from the race, adding that many candidates of the opposition parties were being contacted to step down for Bello, including him (Dantalle).

“INEC is planning to use legal technicalities to disqualify some candidates of the opposition parties who are on ground to challenge the APC,” he said.

He said INEC was disqualifying some candidates and running mates on age grounds as delay tactic so as to ensure the parties didn’t meet the deadline for replacement of candidates which elapsed today by 6pm, adding that the replacement of the APM running mate was also being allegedly delayed as at the time of the press briefing.

He added that his life was in danger as a result of his refusal to withdraw from the race.

